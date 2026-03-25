Russia received no information on reported plan submitted by US to Iran: Kremlin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russia has not received any information on a reported plan submitted by the US to Iran aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

"No, our Iranian friends haven't passed on this kind of information to us. We don't know how reliable these reports are," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a press briefing.

Peskov's remarks come a day after The New York Times, citing two officials briefed on the diplomacy, said that the US has sent Iran a 15-point plan aimed at resolving the conflict in the Middle East.

According to the report, the proposal was delivered via Pakistan and outlines steps addressing Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.

The report said it remains unclear whether Iran will accept the proposal or if Israel supports it, as the war -- now in its fourth week -- continues with US-Israeli strikes and Iranian retaliation.

"There's so much information out there right now, the lion's share of which is completely false, that until there's some confirmation from official sources, it's impossible to judge anything," Peskov said in response to a question about whether Tehran provided Moscow with information about a similar document.

- Contacts with US

Peskov also spoke about Russia's contacts with the US, saying that Moscow welcomes any form of revived dialogue with Washington "in any area."

"We believe this would be consistent with and serve the interests of both the Russian Federation and the United States," Peskov said, noting bilateral contacts on Ukraine continue and that Moscow welcomes Washington's efforts to resolve the Ukraine war.

He further said that each round of negotiations is a step toward reaching a settlement that considers Russia's interests.

"We hope that the US' good offices (in facilitating a settlement) will continue. We remain open to negotiations," he added.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have confirmed a pause in peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war earlier this month due to ongoing regional tensions in the Middle East.

The pause came as the two countries held three rounds of trilateral talks on Jan 23-24, Feb 4-5, and Feb 17-18. The first two were in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, while the third took place in Geneva, Switzerland.



