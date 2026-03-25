Germany’s Merz: Ending Iran war key to controlling oil prices

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on the day of a cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany March 25, 2026. (REUTERS)

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Wednesday that ending the conflict between the US, Israel and Iran is the only real solution to surging oil prices.

"We cannot offset every price increase through tax measures or measures from the federal budget," Merz told lawmakers during a parliamentary session.

"The best way to bring prices back under control is to end the war in Iran. And the government is doing everything in its power to achieve this as quickly as possible," he said.

The chancellor emphasized that he has raised Berlin's concerns about the war and its risks to the global economy repeatedly in recent calls with US President Donald Trump.

"I am coordinating closely with my colleagues in the European Union and also with the UK, Norway, and many others," said Merz. "We are trying to do everything we can to persuade the US and Israel to seek a diplomatic solution to this war."

The chancellor acknowledged that ending hostilities requires a willingness from all sides, including Iran, something he said is not currently apparent.