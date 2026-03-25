Czech police detain dozens in expanding match-fixing probe

Dozens of people have been detained in what authorities describe as the largest corruption and match-fixing investigation in Czech football history, with the probe now spanning multiple leagues, officials said on Wednesday.

Police carried out coordinated raids, searches, and questioning across the Czech Republic and abroad as part of an operation led by the National Centre against Organised Crime, according to the High Public Prosecutor's Office in Olomouc, as reported by Radio Prague International.

The investigation is examining alleged bribery, illegal betting, and the manipulation of match results.

Although authorities have not disclosed the exact number of arrests, the Ethics Committee of the Football Association of the Czech Republic has opened 47 disciplinary proceedings involving players, officials, referees, and clubs across multiple tiers of the game.

The Football Association of the Czech Republic said it initiated the case after uncovering suspicious activity and has cooperated with UEFA and international partners over several years. Officials stressed that senior leadership figures are not implicated.

Authorities are scrutinizing top-flight club MFK Karvina, along with players and referees, over allegations including attempted bribery to influence a 2024 league match. The case also involves second-tier clubs, youth competitions, and several referees, highlighting what investigators say is a deeply rooted network.

Among those under investigation is Karvina Mayor Jan Wolf, as well as current and former players.

The crackdown follows earlier reports on Tuesday that arrests had been made across the Czech First League and lower divisions in connection with betting-related fraud, as the national team prepares for a World Cup playoff against Ireland on Thursday.

Officials said the investigation has an international dimension, with support from Europol and Interpol, and warned further developments are expected as the inquiry continues.





