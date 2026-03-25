12 killed, dozens injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 12 people and wounded dozens on Wednesday after targeting around 30 towns and locations in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese officials and local sources.

Lebanon's Health Ministry initially said nine people were killed and 47 wounded in strikes across several areas before the toll rose to 12 based on field data.

In the Sidon district, a strike on the town of Adloun killed four people and wounded another, while a separate strike on an apartment in the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp killed two people and wounded four others, the state news agency NNA reported.

In Nabatieh, a strike on the town of Habboush killed three people and wounded 18 others, while additional strikes hit the towns of Harouf, Arnoun, Doueir, Sharqiya, and Arabsalim.

In the city of Tyre, 24 people were wounded in a strike on al-Alam roundabout, while nearby towns, including Dbayal, Qlaileh, Majdal Zoun, Debel, and Batouliyeh, were also targeted.

In the Bint Jbeil district, strikes hit the towns of Yater, Kafra, Burj Qalawiya, and Rshaf, while artillery shelling targeted the outskirts of Shaqra, Srebbine, Aita al-Jabal, Kherbet Selm, and Haris.

In Marjayoun district, airstrikes targeted the town of Khiam, including its al-Jabal neighborhood, as well as the town of Froun.

Local sources said a strike on a house in Batouliyeh killed one person and wounded another, while another strike on a house between Zawtar al-Sharqiya and Zawtar al-Gharbiya killed two people.

A strike also hit a fuel station at the eastern entrance of Dweir while civil defense crews worked to extinguish the fire into the early morning hours.

Israel has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Lebanese authorities say at least 1,072 people have since been killed and 2,966 injured in Israeli attacks.

The current escalation came amid a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,340 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, saying they are aimed at US military assets.



