US, Canada discuss Iran, Haiti security

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday spoke with Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand to discuss international security issues, including Iran and Haiti, according to the State Department.

The phone call focused in part on what the department called "decisive actions" by President Donald Trump to dismantle Iran's nuclear program and increase pressure on the Iranian government.

Rubio also addressed the US efforts to promote security and stability in Haiti, including support for the UN-authorized Gang Suppression Force, according to the department.

No additional details about the call were immediately released.



