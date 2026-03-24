Pakistan PM says Islamabad 'ready' to host talks to end Mideast war

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday Islamabad was prepared to host negotiations to stop the US-Israeli war with Iran, after mounting speculation it could act as a mediator.

"Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the WAR in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in (the) region and beyond," he wrote on X.

"Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict."

Tehran's foreign ministry suggested on Monday that messages had been received from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war", according to the official IRNA news agency.

Sharif then said he had spoken with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, promising his government's help in bringing peace to the region.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar also said he had been in touch with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

On Tuesday, foreign ministry spokesman Tahir Hussain Andrabi told AFP earlier that Pakistan was "always willing to host talks" and had "consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to promote peace and stability in the region".

The country's former ambassador to Oman, Imran Ali Chaudhry, told 92 News late on Monday that Pakistan's army chief recently held talks with US negotiators in the Gulf.

"Around two to two-and-a-half weeks ago, Field Marshal Asim Munir went to Oman on a trip that was not disclosed and he held a four-hour meeting with (Steve) Witkoff and (Jared) Kushner," he said.

Iran is a long-standing ally of Pakistan and Islamabad has condemned the killing of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. It also sent congratulations to his son and successor, Mojtaba.

Shia Muslims make up about 10-15 percent of Pakistan's population and Ali Khamenei's death sparked deadly riots at US diplomatic missions across the country.









