Iran permits safe passage through Strait of Hormuz to non-hostile vessels

Iran's permanent mission to the UN said Tuesday that "non-hostile vessels" may use the Strait of Hormuz, provided that they are not involved in acts of "aggression" against Tehran.

"Non-hostile vessels, including those belonging to or associated with other States, may — provided that they neither participate in nor support acts of aggression against Iran and fully comply with the declared safety and security regulations — benefit from safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the competent Iranian authorities," the mission wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

The statement came amid a continued escalation of tensions in the Middle East since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,340 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

The Strait of Hormuz has also been effectively throttled since early March. Around 20 million barrels of oil normally pass through it daily, and its disruption has driven up shipping costs and pushed global oil prices higher.