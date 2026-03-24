US reached Iran through intermediaries in recent days - report

Washington has made contact with Tehran through intermediaries in recent days, but the outreach has not yet reached the level of formal negotiations, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

"Messages have been received through various intermediaries to scope out whether an agreement to end the war can be reached," said the source, adding that proposals under consideration aim at a "concrete agreement to end the conflict," not merely a ceasefire.

Iran, the source said, is not requesting direct talks or a formal meeting, but remains open to listening if a viable plan emerges that would preserve its national interests. Tehran has also signaled a readiness to guarantee it will never develop nuclear weapons while insisting on its right to peaceful nuclear technology.

Any deal, the source stressed, must include lifting all sanctions on Iran.

The diplomatic probing comes as US President Donald Trump amplified Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's offer to host peace talks, sharing the post on his social media platform Truth Social. Pakistani sources told Anadolu on Monday that a US delegation was expected in Islamabad "in a day or two."

Trump paused strikes Monday on Iranian energy infrastructure, citing "very good and productive" talks with Tehran, which Iranian officials denied had taken place.

The US and Israel have conducted airstrikes against Iran since Feb. 28, reportedly killing more than 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with strikes on Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf states hosting US forces, disrupting global markets and aviation.