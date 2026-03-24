ERDOĞAN: WORLD PAYING PRICE FOR ISRAELS RECKLESS WAR AGAINST IRAN

News World Erdoğan: World paying price for Israel's reckless war against Iran

Erdoğan: World paying price for Israel's reckless war against Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued a powerful call to action Tuesday, stating that the 'massacre network' led by Netanyahu must be stopped for the sake of humanity. Erdoğan emphasized that while the conflict is 'Netanyahu’s war for survival,' the entire world and 8 billion people are paying the price for the ongoing regional instability.

Agencies and A News WORLD Published March 24,2026 Subscribe

Speaking during a press conference following the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan underlined, "Türkiye is navigating Mideast conflict cautiously, prudently; upholding brotherhood, neighborly relations," adding, "We are not falling into traps."



Türkiye is 'determined to stay out of the ring of fire,' does not want the Iran war to turn into a regional war of attrition, Erdoğan said in a statement.



"Massacre network led by Netanyahu must be stopped immediately for the sake of regional peace, humanity; every country must take a bold, proactive stance. The past 25 days have shown that while this is Israel's war, the world is paying the price; it is Netanyahu's war for survival, but 8 billion people bear the cost," Erdoğan stressed in his comments.



"Israel's uncompromising, maximalist, and radical stance must not be allowed to undermine diplomatic solutions," he noted.



The US and Israel have carried out an air offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.



On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a five-day halt on all strikes on Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure, citing what he called "very good and productive" talks with Tehran over the weekend.



Iranian officials rejected claims of talks, calling them "fake news," while its Foreign Ministry admitted receiving messages from "friendly countries" that it said indicated US requests for talks.









