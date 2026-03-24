UAE defence ministry says civilian contractor killed in Bahrain

The UAE defence ministry said on Tuesday that a Moroccan contractor with the Emirati military was killed in Bahrain in an Iranian attack, with Manama saying the man had been assisting the local armed forces.

"The Ministry of Defence mourns the loss of a Moroccan civilian contractor serving with the UAE Armed Forces, who was martyred during a routine mission in the Kingdom of Bahrain following an Iranian missile attack," the UAE ministry said in a statement on X.

Five UAE ministry of defence personnel were also injured in the attack, the statement added.

Bahrain's military had announced that a UAE army personnel was killed in its territory while helping Bahraini forces defend against Iranian attacks.

It said UAE and Bahraini army personnel had also been injured without specifying how many.

Gulf forces have reported coming under attack in Bahrain before.

On March 6, Qatar said members of its naval forces were inside buildings targeted by Iran in Bahrain, though they were unharmed.

At least 36 people have been killed in the Gulf, including 17 civilians, since Iran began its retaliatory strikes on February 28.