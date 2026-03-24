Israeli settlers escalate attacks against Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli occupiers escalated attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank on Tuesday, injuring three people and burning structures, as the army raided several areas across the occupied territory.



Three Palestinians were injured when a group of Israeli occupiers attacked three young men on board of two vehicles near the village of Beit Imerin, northwest of Nablus in the northern West Bank, local sources told the official news agency Wafa.

In the southern West Bank, Israeli occupiers set fire to a home in the village of Al-Tuwani in the Masafer Yatta area, south of Hebron.

No injuries were reported.

Fouad Amour, an activist documenting settler attacks, told Anadolu that Israeli occupiers burned the house and sprayed racist graffiti on its walls.

Israeli occupiers also set fire to an agricultural structure east of Beit Furik in the northern West Bank.



According to figures released by the Palestinian government, Israeli occupiers attacked 24 Palestinian villages in the past four days, injuring 23 people and damaging 17 homes, facilities and 26 vehicles.



Meanwhile, Israeli army forces raided a Palestinian shop in central Jenin, firing tear gas canisters during the raid, Wafa said.

Israeli forces also used live fire and stun bombs during a raid in the village of Tayasir, east of Tubas, the agency said.



According to Wafa, Israeli forces erected concrete blocks in the town of Deir Ballut, west of Salfit, restricting the movement of residents in the area.

In the central West Bank, Israeli forces staged a raid into the Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, firing live rounds and tear gas. No injuries were reported.



A similar raid was reported in the towns of Al-Ram and Kafr Aqab north of East Jerusalem amid heavy fire.



UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese said Monday that Israel "has effectively been given a license to torture Palestinians" as she presented a new report at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She accused governments of enabling abuses, saying Israel "has effectively been given a license to torture Palestinians because most of your governments, your ministers, have allowed it."



Since the start of the Gaza war on Oct. 8, 2023, attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers in the West Bank have killed 1,133 Palestinians, injured about 11,700 others and led to the arrest of roughly 22,000 people.



In a landmark opinion in July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.