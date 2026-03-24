Russia, Uzbekistan sign nuclear cooperation roadmap

Russia and Uzbekistan on Tuesday signed a roadmap for cooperation in nuclear and related fields while announcing the start of concrete work at the site of Uzbekistan's first nuclear power plant.

The developments were announced by Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom and Uzbekistan's nuclear energy development agency Uzatom during ceremonies held in the capital Tashkent and at the project site in the Jizzakh region.

According to a Rosatom statement, the roadmap outlines key areas of cooperation on the nuclear plant project, including workforce training, public awareness of modern nuclear technologies, and plans to establish a future "nuclear city" near the facility.

It also said a supplementary agreement signed with the roadmap introduces a "new, integrated" power plant configuration. The project will feature two high-capacity units based on Generation III+ VVER-1000 reactors, along with two units using RITM-200N reactors.

In a statement, Uzatom said: "Once fully operational, the plant will generate approximately 15.4 billion kWh per year-more than 15% of Uzbekistan's total electricity consumption."

The launch of concrete work was also discussed in a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, according to a Kremlin statement.

The Kremlin added that the leaders also reviewed progress on major joint projects and exchanged views on global issues, including the conflict in the Middle East and the situation in Ukraine.

During a 2024 visit by Putin, the two countries signed a contract to build a low-power nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan.