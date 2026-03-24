Philippines becomes 1st country to declare energy emergency due to Mideast conflict

The Philippines on Tuesday become the first country to declare a national energy emergency in response to escalating global supply disruptions linked to the current Mideast conflict, local media reported.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed an executive order formally declaring the emergency and activating a nationwide response to stabilize energy supplies and shield the economy from rising fuel costs, according to GMA News.

As part of the measures, the government introduced a comprehensive support framework known as the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food, and Transport or UPLIFT.

The initiative is aimed at assisting key sectors, including transport, agriculture, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Officials said the declaration enables a "whole-of-government" approach, allowing authorities to mobilize resources more effectively, manage fuel distribution, and implement targeted relief programs for affected communities.

The Southeast Asian nation procures nearly 26% of its energy supplies from the Middle East, with a bill in 2024 totaling $16 billion.

The regional escalation in the Middle East has continued since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, so far killing over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Tehran has also taken control of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transportation route through which most energy supplies reach most Asian countries.