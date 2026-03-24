Azerbaijani, Iranian foreign ministers discuss military escalation in Middle East

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday discussed the military escalation in the Middle East with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi triggered by the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry said the two exchanged views during a phone call on possible efforts to end the regional military escalation, emphasizing the importance of ensuring security in the Caspian Sea region.

Bayramov reiterated Baku's expectation that an investigation into drone attacks launched from Iran on Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan exclave be completed, the statement said.

The ministers also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

In early March, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said the Nakhchivan exclave was hit by drones launched from Iranian territory, with one striking the terminal building of Nakhchivan International Airport and another falling near a school in the village of Shakarabad.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Sunday that the attack was not linked to Iran, adding the incident would be investigated.

Israel and the US have continued their large-scale offensive on Iran since Feb. 28, reportedly killing over 1,300 people, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and many Gulf countries that host US military assets.





