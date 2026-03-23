TRUMP SAYS IF DEAL IS REACHED, US WILL TAKE IRANS ENRICHED URANIUM

Trump says if deal is reached, US will take Iran's enriched uranium

President Donald Trump said Monday that if the US reaches a deal with Iran, the US will take the country's enriched uranium.

Asked by reporters how the US will get Iran's enriched uranium, a years-long bone of contention between the two, he said: "It's very easy."

"If we have a deal with them, we're going down, and we'll take it ourselves," he added.

Saying that the latest round of talks between Washington and Tehran happened late Sunday-talks denied by Iran-Trump told reporters before leaving for a trip to the southern US: "They want very much to make a deal. We'd like to make a deal too."

"We're going to get together today by probably phone," he said.

Claiming that it is "very hard" for Iranian officials to get out of the country, Trump also said US and Iranian officials will "at some point, very, very soon meet" in person.

On his announcement earlier today of a five-day pause in attacks on Iranian energy facilities, the US president said: "We'll see how that goes, and if it goes well, we're going to end up with settling this. Otherwise, we just keep bombing our little hearts out."