Lufthansa suspends several Mideast flights until fall

The Lufthansa Group announced on Monday that it had decided to extend the suspension of several Middle East routes until fall due to the ongoing war in Iran.

Flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Amman, Beirut, Riyadh and Dammam, Erbil (northern Iraq), and Muscat (Oman), plus the Iranian capital Tehran, will be suspended until Oct. 24, the German flag carrier said.

Flights to and from Dubai and Tel Aviv will be halted until May 31, the airline added.

Additionally, Eurowings, the low-cost carrier owned by Lufthansa, plans to suspend its flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Erbil until April 30, while all flights to and from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Amman will be paused through Oct. 24.

The flight suspensions mentioned apply to Lufthansa, Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, ITA Airways, Edelweiss, and Lufthansa Cargo. They will not fly to the airports in Dubai and Tel Aviv until May 31.

Lufthansa Cargo freight flights and Eurowings passenger flights to Israel's capital will be suspended until April 30 for the time being.





