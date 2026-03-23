‘No’ leads in Italy justice reform referendum as exit polls show tight race

Early exit polls on Monday suggested that Italian voters were narrowly rejecting a proposed constitutional reform of the judicial system, with the "No" vote holding a slight lead in a closely contested referendum.

According to exit polls conducted by the Opinio Italia consortium for RAI, the "No" camp was ahead with between 49% and 53% of the vote, while the "Yes" side stood at 47% to 51%, based on 83% sample coverage.

Voters are asked whether they approve a constitutional law that would amend the Constitution in various aspects, such as by proposing the constitutional separation of paths between judges and public prosecutors, the splitting of the High Council of the Judiciary (CSM) into two distinct bodies, and the selection of members by sortition rather than traditional election.

A separate instant poll by YouTrend for Sky TG24 showed a similar trend, placing the "No" vote between 49.5% and 53.5%, compared to 46.5% to 50.5% for the "Yes" camp.

Voter turnout was estimated to range between 56% and 60%, according to early projections, indicating significant public engagement in the vote.

It becomes the fifth constitutional referendum in the history of the Italian Republic.





