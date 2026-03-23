Colombian Air Force Aircraft crashes with up to 100 troops aboard

A Colombian Air Force aircraft crashed Monday morning in Puerto Leguizamo, rural southern Colombia, officials said.

The Colombian government has not reported the official number of injured or whether there were any fatalities. However, Pedro Sanchez, the country's defense minister, said the Hercules aircraft was carrying two platoons, placing the number of passengers between 60 and 100 troops.

According to the military chief, a deployment is already underway in the area to assist the injured.

"With deep sorrow, I report that a Hercules aircraft from our Colombian Air Force suffered a tragic accident while taking off from Puerto Leguizamo (Putumayo), when it was transporting troops," Sanchez wrote on X.

While authorities mobilize to respond to the accident and determine the cause of the crash, the Defense Ministry has activated all protocols to provide assistance to victims and their families.

"I express my most sincere condolences to the families of those affected and, out of respect for their grief, I urge avoiding speculation until official information is available," Sanchez added.





