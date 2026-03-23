Israel says 60 injured in Iranian attacks, tally rises to over 4,700

Israel's Health Ministry said that 60 people were injured in Iranian attacks on Monday, pushing the number of injuries to over 4,700 people since late last month.

In a statement, the ministry said 4,773 people have been injured by missiles and drones fired by Iran since Feb. 28, with 108 people still hospitalized.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.