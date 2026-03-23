Russian, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Middle East crisis in phone call

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday discussed the situation in the Middle East with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Aragchi over the phone, according to an official statement.

The contact took place at the initiative of the Iranian side, Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The situation in the Persian Gulf zone, which has deteriorated dramatically as a result of the aggression of the US and Israel, was discussed," the ministry said.

Lavrov said US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, including Bushehr, are unacceptable, as they threaten Russian personnel and pose catastrophic environmental risks for the region, it added.

"Mutual concern was expressed over the dangerous spread of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv to the Caspian Sea area," the statement read.

The Russian side emphasized the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and a political settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of all involved parties, primarily Iran, it said.

"Russia will be guided by this position in the UN Security Council as well," the statement read.

Aragchi thanked the Russian leadership for the significant diplomatic and other support provided to Iran, including the delivery of humanitarian aid, it added.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has intensified since the joint attacks by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.