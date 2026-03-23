Disruptions in Strait of Hormuz 'unacceptable': India’s Modi

Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz are "unacceptable," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The situation in the Middle East is "concerning," and the conflict is having a "severe adverse impact on the global economy and on people's lives," Modi told parliament.

"India has opposed attacks on civilians and on energy and transport infrastructure. Attacks on commercial ships and disruptions in international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are unacceptable," Modi said, as Iran maintains control over the critical waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of global energy concerns since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced its closure to most vessels in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks that began on Feb. 28.

Modi said the war has created economic, national security, and humanitarian pressures for India.

A large share of crude oil, gas, and fertilizers imported into India passes through the Strait of Hormuz, he noted.

"Since the war began, the movement of ships in the Strait has become very challenging. Despite this, the government has made every effort to ensure that the supply of petrol, diesel, and gas is not significantly affected," he said, adding: "Our effort is to ensure that ships carrying essential commodities such as oil, gas, and fertilizers reach India safely."

He warned that another major challenge "is the rising" demand for electricity as summer begins.

"The difficult global conditions arising from this conflict may persist for a long time. Therefore, we must remain prepared and united," Modi said, emphasizing dialogue and diplomacy as "only solutions to this problem."

"All our efforts are aimed at reducing tensions and ending the conflict," he said, adding that the entire world is urging all parties to resolve this crisis at the earliest.

Regional escalation in the Middle East has intensified since the joint attacks by the US and Israel on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.