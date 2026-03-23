Explosions heard near Erbil airport in northern Iraq

A series of explosions were heard Monday near Erbil International Airport, which hosts a US military base in northern Iraq.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, air defense systems were activated in the area following the blasts, caused by suicide drones targeting the airport.

Air defenses successfully neutralized the drones before they hit any targets, the correspondent added.

There was no official statement issued yet on the incident.

Regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.





















