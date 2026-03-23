News World Israeli farmer accidentally killed by Israeli military near Lebanon

Israeli farmer accidentally killed by Israeli military near Lebanon

An Israeli farmer was accidentally killed by IDF fire during an operation in northern Israel on Monday.

DPA WORLD Published March 23,2026 Subscribe

A farmer based in a kibbutz in northern Israel was accidentally killed by Israeli fire during an operation to protect residents against attacks from Lebanon, the military said on Monday.



Major General Rafi Milo, commander of the Northern Command, described Sunday's incident as "very severe," after a preliminary investigation revealed that the farmer did not die due to missiles fired by Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah militia, as initially assumed.



The man "was killed by our own forces' fire during an operation whose entire purpose was to protect" citizens, Milo said in a statement.



"The initial findings suggest that the Israeli civilian was killed by [Israel Defence Forces] artillery fire conducted to support IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon," he said.



Milo announced a "thorough inquiry" into the incident, acknowledging "several severe issues and operational errors" that had taken place.











