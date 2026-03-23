Putin congratulates Kim Jong Un on re-election as North Korea’s top leader

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his re-election as chairman of state affairs, the Kremlin said Monday.

"Dear Comrade Kim Jong-un, please accept my heartfelt congratulations on your reelection as Chairman of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," the statement said.

Putin said the decision by deputies of North Korea's parliament, the Supreme People's Assembly, "clearly demonstrates the unanimous public support" for Kim's course.

"In Russia, we greatly value your personal contribution to strengthening the friendly, allied ties between our countries. And we will, of course, continue our close joint work to further develop the comprehensive strategic partnership between Moscow and Pyongyang," he added.

Kim was re-elected as president of the State Affairs Commission, the country's top governing body, during the first session of the 15th Supreme People's Assembly held in Pyongyang on Sunday.