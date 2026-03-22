Russia claims it captured another village in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Sunday that its forces captured another settlement in Ukraine.

In a statement, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces (North) took control of the village of Potapivka in the Sumy region.

According to the ministry, Ukraine responded with air raids, and 8 aerial guided bombs and 244 drones were shot down across Russia overnight. The capital, Moscow, experienced one of the hardest drone attacks.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Telegram that Russia launched some 1,550 drones and more than 1,260 guided aerial bombs against Ukraine over the past week.

"During the same week, due to the easing of sanctions, Russia increased its sales of crude oil to earn money for the war," he added.

Zelenskyy called for renewed pressure, emphasizing that "the sanctions should work."

"Russia's shadow fleet should not feel safe in European waters," he said, adding that tankers that work for "the war budget should be stopped."

Independent verification of claims from both sides is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





