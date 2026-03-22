Missile from Lebanon kills 1, wounds another in northern Israel

An anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon killed one person and wounded another Sunday in northern Israel, according to Israeli media.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that two vehicles caught fire in the settlement of Misgav Am after the missile struck the area.

Israel's emergency service said in a statement that one person died after being trapped inside a burning vehicle hit by the missile in the Upper Galilee community, the service said.

Another person was wounded after a second vehicle was set ablaze by the strike, the same source added.

The Israeli army said it had identified gunfire from Lebanon toward a northern border settlement shortly before the incident, but did not name the location.

The attack caused casualties and damage, and an investigation is ongoing, it added.

The conflict between Israel and Iran has expanded regionally to include Lebanon since March 2, following the launch of a sustained US-Israeli offensive on Iran on Feb. 28 that has killed hundreds, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

On March 2, Hezbollah, an Iranian ally, said it targeted a military site in northern Israel in response to continued Israeli strikes on Lebanon despite a ceasefire in place since November 2024.

Israel launched renewed airstrikes the same day on Beirut's southern suburbs and areas in southern and eastern Lebanon, and began a limited ground incursion in the south on March 3.

Lebanese authorities say Israeli attacks have killed 1,024 people, including 118 children and 79 women, wounded 2,740 others and displaced more than 1 million.