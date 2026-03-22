Dalmatian pelican, one of heaviest-flying birds, spotted in eastern Türkiye

A Dalmatian pelican, one of the world's heaviest-flying birds, has been spotted in the eastern Turkish province of Igdir.

The species, scientifically known as Pelecanus crispus, was listed as vulnerable on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature in 2016.

With a wingspan of almost three meters (nearly 10 feet) and weighing in at over 10 kilograms, the Dalmatian pelican is the largest of the pelicans.

The species is generally found across parts of India, Asia, and Europe.

Researchers observing bird migration in Igdir as temperatures rise in the region recently recorded groups of Dalmatian pelicans moving through the area.

The pelicans were spotted in the Aralık-Karasu marshes and the Aras Bird Paradise in the province, two important wetland habitats for migratory birds.