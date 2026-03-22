Israeli army claims to kill 10 Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon

The Israeli army claimed Sunday that its forces had killed more than 10 Hezbollah members in a ground operation in southern Lebanon, as Tel Aviv continued its offensive on the Arab country.

Military spokesperson Ella Wawiya said in a statement that the 36th Division "continues intensive ground activity" in southern Lebanon, claiming the operation aims to "destroy Hezbollah infrastructure."

She added that Israeli forces "eliminated more than 10 Hezbollah members who posed an immediate threat."

The spokesperson claimed that Israeli forces raided "Hezbollah military buildings" and found weapons, including shells, rifles, and ammunition.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah on the Israeli claim.

The Israeli army has pounded Lebanon with airstrikes and launched a ground offensive in southern Lebanon since a cross-border attack by Hezbollah on March 2.

Last week, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper said that Israeli army forces are currently operating 7-9 kilometers inside Lebanese territory.

According to Lebanese authorities, at least 1,024 people have since been killed and 2,740 injured in Israeli attacks since March 2.

The current escalation followed a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran, which has killed over 1,500 people since Feb. 28. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries, which it says are targeting "US military assets."