India’s Modi reiterates call for freedom of navigation amid closure of Strait of Hormuz

The Indian prime minister on Saturday reiterated the call for freedom of navigation amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a phone call with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Narendra Modi "condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains."

This was the second call between the two leaders since the ongoing US-Israeli war with Iran began.

Modi wrote on the US social media company X that he conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. "We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia," he said.

Modi "reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure."

The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of global energy concerns since Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced its closure to most vessels, in retaliation for the US-Israeli attacks that began on Feb. 28.

Regional tensions have surged since the US and Israel launched joint strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people, including over 150 children at a girls' elementary school.

Iran has responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US-linked assets across the region, further escalating the conflict.





