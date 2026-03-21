Iran warns of fresh wave of attacks using 'new strategies'

Three weeks after the outbreak of war, Iran was maintaining a defiant stance on Saturday.



According to state broadcaster IRIB, the intelligence arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it had analysed the "enemy's vulnerabilites" and was preparing a new wave of attacks "using new strategies and more advanced systems."



The Guards also renewed threats of retaliation for strikes on the country's infrastructure.



Ali Akbar Velayati, a foreign policy adviser to the supreme leader, was quoted by the ISNA news agency as saying the US and and Israel were "talking so much about victory, as if trying to convince themselves."



He added that the world would be different after the war ends "multipolar and with Iran as the main axis of the Islamic pole."