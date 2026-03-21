Iran accuses US, Israel of targeting civilian vessels in Gulf waters

Iran on Saturday accused the US and Israel of targeting civilian vessels in Gulf waters through airstrikes, warning that it would make a "harsh response" if such attacks continue.

The remarks came in a statement issued by Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, which oversees military operations.

"The American and Zionist enemies, due to the successive defeats they have suffered and their inability to confront the powerful strikes of Iran's armed forces, are targeting private ships and passenger transport vessels in the Gulf," the statement said.

It warned that if such "despicable attacks" are repeated, Iran will take "harsh response measures."

The statement did not provide details about the attacks.

The US-Israeli strikes on Iran began on Feb. 28, with Tehran retaliating with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





