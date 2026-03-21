FBI says Iran using Telegram to spy on dissidents worldwide

Iran's intelligence service has been deploying malware through the Telegram messaging app to target dissidents, opposition journalists and anti-government groups around the world, the FBI said Friday.

The agency's Cyber Division said actors working on behalf of the Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) were using the platform as a command-and-control infrastructure to distribute the malware, resulting in intelligence collection, data leaks and reputational harm against targets.

The bureau said it was issuing the alert in light of the "elevated geopolitical climate" amid US strikes in Iran, and urged network defenders and the public to take protective measures against the campaign.

The FBI recommended users exercise caution with unsolicited communications, keep devices and software updated, only download applications from trusted sources, enable antivirus software and use strong passwords with multi-factor authentication. Suspicious activity should be reported to a local FBI field office, it said.

Iran did not immediately respond to the allegations.



