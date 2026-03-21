Saudi Arabia orders Iranian military attache, four embassy staff to leave

Saudi Arabia informed Iran's military attache, his assistant and three members of the embassy staff that ⁠they must leave ⁠the kingdom within 24 hours after being declared persona non grata, the Saudi foreign ministry said on ⁠Saturday, citing what it described as continued Iranian attacks on Saudi territory.

Saudi Arabia has come under attack by hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones since the start of U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, the vast majority of which have been intercepted, authorities said.

The ⁠ministry ⁠said in a statement that continued Iranian attacks would lead to further escalation and have "significant consequences" for current and future relations.

On Wednesday, the Saudi foreign minister said the kingdom reserved the right to act militarily against ⁠Iran and any trust with Tehran had been shattered following recent attacks.

Saudi Arabia and Iran re-established diplomatic ties in 2023 as part of an effort to calm tensions after years of enmity that ⁠saw ‌them ‌back opposing political and ⁠military factions in the region.

The ‌U.S.-Israeli war on Iran and Tehran's subsequent attacks on Gulf ⁠neighbours have disrupted oil ⁠and natural gas exports from the Middle ⁠East and forced production stoppages.







