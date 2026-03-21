Türkiye condemns surge in Israeli settler terrorism in West Bank

Türkiye on Saturday condemned the escalation in settler terrorism and illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"We condemn the settler terrorism and settlement activities in the West Bank, which have intensified further in recent times, as well as the pressure exerted by Israeli security forces on Palestinians," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said Israel's annexation practices seek to weaken chances for a two-state solution, which Türkiye called the key to lasting peace in the region, and that settler terrorism is targeting the fundamental rights of Palestinians, "especially the right to life."

It added that an immediate halt to both the annexation practices and settler terrorism is "a fundamental requirement under both international law and for the stability of the region."

The international community and the UN consider the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, an occupied Palestinian territory and view Israeli settlements there as illegal under international law.