Meloni rules out military mission in Strait of Hormuz

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said Thursday that no country is currently considering a military mission to forcibly break the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

Meloni pushed back against what she called forced interpretations of a joint statement by Italy, the UK, France, Germany, the Netherlands and Japan released by Downing Street, making clear that it did not envision the use of military force and that EU countries were not party to the conflict, favoring diplomacy and de-escalation instead.

She clarified that the question being asked was how countries could contribute to guaranteeing freedom of navigation when conditions were appropriate in a post-conflict phase and in clear agreement with all parties involved.

The joint statement, which was also supported by Canada, condemned Iranian attacks on commercial vessels and civilian energy infrastructure in the Gulf.

It expressed a readiness to "contribute to appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait," which Meloni and other European leaders have interpreted as supporting maritime security through diplomacy rather than direct military involvement.