EU leaders criticize Hungarian premier for blocking $103B Ukraine loan

European Union leaders on Thursday sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for continuing to block a €90 billion ($103 billion) loan package intended for Ukraine, warning that his stance risks undermining the bloc's unity and credibility.

Speaking to local media after an EU summit in Brussels, several leaders accused Orban of obstructing a decision seen as crucial for supporting Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever said blocking such a key measure was tantamount to acting against the EU itself.

"If a member state declares war on the European Union by blocking a decision crucial to the geopolitical stability of Europe, it is the shortest path to exit," De Wever said, while expressing optimism that a breakthrough could be reached after Hungary's parliamentary elections on April 12.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the deadlock could damage the EU's credibility and further weaken Ukraine at a critical moment.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Hungary's position as "a flagrant act of disloyalty within the European Union," cautioning that the dispute could leave "deep scars" within the bloc.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also criticized Orban, accusing him of using "procedural and formal tricks" to block aid due to domestic political considerations.

"We failed to convince Prime Minister Orban, and he is still determined to block aid for Ukraine using certain procedural and formal tricks, which is very bad for both Poland and Europe. Aid for Ukraine is, first and foremost, a chance to stop Russia and its aggression," Tusk said.

He added that while other EU member states are exploring alternative ways to assist Ukraine, there is currently no clear "Plan B."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU would ensure Ukraine receives the funds "one way or another," while diplomatic sources indicated the timeline for assistance may shift from April to May following support from the IMF.

The €90 billion EU loan for Ukraine, approved in December 2025 for 2026-2027, remains blocked by Hungary, which is demanding that Ukraine restore Russian oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline before lifting its veto.

Orban had initially approved the financial package in December but has since February blocked its disbursement.

Hungary has accused Ukraine of deliberately halting oil deliveries from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline, while Kyiv argues the transit was stopped due to damage caused by a Russian strike and has declined requests for inspections.