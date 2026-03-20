Erdoğan: Netanyahu continues to threaten global peace

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the Eid al-Fitr celebration program in his hometown of Rize.

"Israel continues destruction and thuggery"



"As the Islamic world, we are trying to overcome a trap full of snares. The Russia-Ukraine war in our north has entered its 5th year. In Gaza, Israel continues destruction and thuggery. It closed Al-Aqsa Mosque to worship, and accelerated illegal settlement activities.

Netanyahu's terror continues to threaten global peace. The Iran-centered attacks have deepened the situation even further. In Lebanon, 1000 people have lost their lives, and the number of forcibly displaced people has exceeded 1 million."

"Our wish is for temporary calm to become permanent"



"We are mobilizing all our resources. With our efforts, the conflicts between Pakistan and Afghanistan were paused during Eid. Our wish is for temporary calm to become permanent. We are doing everything necessary to prevent our country from being affected. May our nation be at peace, if evil forces have a plan, Allah also has a plan. Sooner or later, Allah's plan will prevail over all plans. We will not forget that sunny, beautiful days await us. As the government, we will continue to carefully follow the events."