ISRAELS DIRTY ENERGY PLAN

While energy routes in the region became a subject of debate following the US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements yesterday revealed a new dirty Zionist plan.

Netanyahu, citing security risks in the Strait of Hormuz, stated that oil and natural gas in the Middle East should be transported via alternative routes.

The Israeli Prime Minister said, "Pipelines should be built extending west across the Arabian Peninsula and reaching Israel's Mediterranean ports directly," suggesting that existing energy transit points could be completely bypassed.



This statement drew attention, especially as it came immediately after an Israeli attack on Iran's South Pars gas field, one of the war's most critical energy infrastructures.



The attack led to reciprocal targeting of energy facilities across the Gulf, causing sharp rises in global energy prices.



Experts point out that the Strait of Hormuz is a critical choke point through which approximately one-fifth of the world's oil passes, and that alternative routes have long been discussed as a geopolitical objective.

Netanyahu's words, "After this war, we will see a major change," have elevated energy security discussions to a different dimension. The possibility of a new energy pipeline passing through Israel suggests that economic interests, as well as the balance of power in the region, could be reshaped.