FBI probes former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent over alleged leaks

The FBI is investigating former US National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent over alleged leaks of classified information, media reports said Thursday.

Multiple sources told CBS News the probe began before Kent resigned this week over the Trump administration's handling of the war with Iran. Such cases are typically handled by the FBI's Counterintelligence Division.

The FBI declined to comment, and Kent did not respond to requests for comment, CBS News said.

Kent announced his resignation in an open letter criticizing the decision to launch a war against Iran. "I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," he wrote, according to the outlet. He also said the country "posed no imminent threat to our nation."

In an interview, Kent said there was no intelligence indicating Iran was preparing to attack the United States or build a nuclear weapon. He also said there was not a "robust debate" before the war.

The Trump administration rejected those assertions. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Kent's letter contained "false claims." She said Iran did pose an imminent threat and described suggestions that the US was influenced by another country as "insulting and laughable."

Leavitt also said Kent "was not involved in any of the discussions" leading up to the war. Kent responded that even if excluded, he would have been aware such meetings took place.

Former deputy White House chief of staff Taylor Budowich said Kent was "often at the center of national security leaks," without providing details.

President Donald Trump said, "I always thought he was weak on security." "When I read his statement, I realized that it's a good thing that he's out," he added.

Kent was confirmed last year to lead the National Counterterrorism Center.

Since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing some 1,300 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, hostilities have escalated.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.





