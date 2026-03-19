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News World US, South Korea wrap up annual Freedom Shield military drills

US, South Korea wrap up annual Freedom Shield military drills

The US and South Korea concluded their annual Freedom Shield military exercise, simulating wartime scenarios and assessing operational control transfer, while North Korea condemned the drills as "invasion rehearsals" and launched missiles.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published March 19,2026
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US, SOUTH KOREA WRAP UP ANNUAL FREEDOM SHIELD MILITARY DRILLS

The United States and South Korea have concluded their annual Freedom Shield military exercise amid rising tensions with North Korea, local media reported Thursday.

The 11-day drill simulated wartime scenarios and enhanced joint operational readiness "across all domains," the two sides said in a joint statement.

About 18,000 troops participated, while the number of field exercises dropped to around 22 from 51 last year.

Officials said drills will be spread out over the year to support potential diplomatic efforts.

The exercise also assessed conditions for transferring wartime operational control (OPCON) from Washington to Seoul, a long-standing goal of South Korea's government.

North Korea criticized the drills as "rehearsals for invasion" and conducted multiple ballistic missile launches during the period.