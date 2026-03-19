Australia ‘deeply concerned’ over attack on Qatar gas facility

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday expressed "deep concern" over an attack on a gas facility in Qatar and called for de-escalation.

"I'm deeply concerned by attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure, including the latest overnight in Qatar," Albanese told reporters in Hobart.

He condemned what he described as Iranian attacks across the Middle East and said Australia does not want further escalation. "We are not participants in the conflict, but we will continue to argue for de-escalation," he said.

Albanese warned that such incidents could disrupt future energy supplies and said Iran had targeted multiple countries not directly involved in the conflict. He added that Australia has supported Gulf states with defensive measures, including deploying E-7 Wedgetail aircraft.

On Wednesday, QatarEnergy reported a missile attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's main site for the production of liquefied natural gas.

A regional escalation has intensified since Israel and the US launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries that are home to US military assets.





