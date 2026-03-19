Poles see US, Israel as top threats to global security after Russia

A survey released Thursday found that Poles consider the US and Israel the greatest threats to world peace after Russia.

Four in five Poles see Russia, Israel, and the US as the biggest dangers to global security, Polskie Radio reported, citing a survey conducted by pollster CBOS for the daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.

According to the survey, 54% of respondents named Russia as the biggest threat to world peace, followed by Israel at 15% and the US at 14%.

Far behind on the list were China and Iran, with 3.6% and 2.1% of respondents naming them.

Respondents over 65 cited Russia as a threat at a rate of 73%, while younger respondents viewed the US as more menacing-24% of 18-24-year-olds and 25% of 25-34-year-olds compared with fewer than 10% of seniors.

The survey also revealed that mostly young people view Israel as a threat, with 27% of those under 35 compared with fewer than 10% of respondents over 55.