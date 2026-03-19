Iran fires wave of missiles as sirens sound in parts of Israel

Iran launched a fifth wave of missiles at Israel within an hour, Iran's Tasnim News Agency reported.

Sirens were sounded in Jerusalem, Galilee and Haifa following the detection of missiles from Iran, Israel's Channel 12 reported.

Magen David Adom, Israel's emergency service, said no casualties have been reported from the Haifa area and that no unusual incidents were recorded in Jerusalem and its surroundings.

A spokesperson said teams were treating a small number of people who were injured while rushing to shelters and others suffering from anxiety but that no fatalities were known at the stage.

A regional escalation has continued to flare since the US and Israel launched a joint offensive on Iran on Feb. 28, killing around 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.