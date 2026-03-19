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Trump says not putting US troops in region amid Iran war

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he does not intend to deploy additional troops to the Middle East amid the war with Iran. "I'm not putting troops anywhere. If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you … but I'm not putting troops," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Reuters ECONOMY
Published March 19,2026
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TRUMP SAYS NOT PUTTING US TROOPS IN REGION AMID IRAN WAR

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he ⁠was not ⁠looking at deploying more soldiers to the Middle East amid the ⁠Iran war.

"I'm not putting troops anywhere," Trump said, asked by a reporter whether he was planning to send more service members to the region. "If I were, I ⁠certainly ⁠wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price."

Trump spoke at the White House ⁠during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering deploying ⁠thousands ‌of ‌U.S. troops to reinforce the ⁠Iran operation, ‌citing a U.S. official and three ⁠people familiar with the ⁠matter.