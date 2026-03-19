Trump says not putting US troops in region amid Iran war

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested he ⁠was not ⁠looking at deploying more soldiers to the Middle East amid the ⁠Iran war.

"I'm not putting troops anywhere," Trump said, asked by a reporter whether he was planning to send more service members to the region. "If I were, I ⁠certainly ⁠wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops. We will do whatever is necessary to keep the price."

Trump spoke at the White House ⁠during an Oval Office meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the Trump administration is considering deploying ⁠thousands ‌of ‌U.S. troops to reinforce the ⁠Iran operation, ‌citing a U.S. official and three ⁠people familiar with the ⁠matter.







