Qatar’s emir, Jordan’s king discuss de-escalation efforts amid US-Iran war

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Jordan's King Abdullah II discussed regional developments and ways to reduce tensions in the region during a meeting in Doha on Tuesday, the Emiri Diwan said in a statement.

Abdullah arrived in the Qatari capital from the UAE early Tuesday for talks amid regional escalation triggered by US-Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes by Tehran.

Discussions between the two leaders addressed "developments in the region in light of the current escalation and continued Iranian attacks that targeted Qatar, Jordan and several countries in the region," the statement said.

Tamim affirmed Qatar's solidarity with Jordan "in taking all measures to defend its sovereignty, security and the safety of its citizens," the statement said.

The Jordanian monarch, for his part, reiterated his country's "full support for Qatari measures aimed at preserving its sovereignty, security and stability."

Both leaders stressed their rejection of Iranian attacks and underscored "the need for an immediate halt to all military actions that could widen the scope of the conflict and threaten the security of countries and their peoples."

They also called for intensified regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions and address ongoing crises through diplomatic channels and dialogue to prevent further deterioration and enhance regional stability, the statement said.

According to the statement, discussions between the two leaders also dwelt on regional and international issues of mutual concern and stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between the two countries amid the ongoing developments.

On Monday, Abdullah visited the UAE and met with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss regional developments and efforts to reduce tensions.

Since Feb. 28, the US and Israel have been carrying out attacks on Iran, which have so far killed around 1,300 people, including senior officials.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.















