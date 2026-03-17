Kremlin says Russia maintains contacts with Cuban leadership at expert, working levels

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Russia maintains contacts with Cuba's leadership at the expert and working levels.

"We maintain contacts with our Cuban friends at both the expert and working levels," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded to a question at a news conference about US President Donald Trump's remarks about Cuba.

Peskov described the Caribbean Island as an "independent sovereign state that faces great economic difficulties due to a stifling embargo imposed by the outside world."

Expressing that 'major humanitarian problems' are unfolding in Cuba, Peskov said Russia is ready to provide "all possible assistance."

"All these issues are being discussed with our Cuban counterparts," he added.

Trump said Monday that he believes he will have the "honor of taking Cuba." The leaders of the "failed nation" are "talking to us," he said.

"Whether I free it, take it, I think I could do anything I want with it, you want to know the truth," he said.

"They're a very weakened nation right now. They were for a long time. Very violent leaders. (Former President Fidel) Castro was a very violent leader. His brother is a very violent leader. Extremely violent. That's how they governed. They governed with violence, but a lot of people would like to go back," he added.

Cuba's Electric Union (UNE) reported a total collapse Monday of the power system and announced efforts are underway to restore electricity service nationwide.

The massive blackout comes after the US halted oil supplies to the island, further worsening Cuba's energy shortage.