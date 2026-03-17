France faces MICA missile shortage amid drone interceptions over UAE

France is running low on MICA air-to-air missiles as its Rafale fighter jets continue intercepting Iranian drones over the United Arab Emirates, according to French media reports.

The high tempo of operations has significantly reduced available stocks, raising concerns within defense circles, the La Tribune said.

The situation has prompted discussions in Paris on how to balance ongoing missions with the need to preserve long-term military readiness.

Hostilities in the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, killing over 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while also disrupting global markets and aviation.