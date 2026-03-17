British Airways extends flight cuts to Middle East over airspace instability

British Airways said it is extending temporary reductions to its flight schedule in the Middle East due to the ongoing "uncertainty" and unstable airspace in the region.

"Due to the continuing uncertainty of the situation in the Middle East and airspace instability, and to provide more clarity to our customers, we've extended the temporary reduction in our flying schedule in the region," the airline said in a statement on Monday.

The carrier said it is closely monitoring developments and remains in contact with affected passengers "to offer them a range of options."

Since the escalation in the region began, British Airways said it has assisted thousands of customers in returning home and organized special operations to address disruptions, operating eight relief flights from the Omani capital Muscat.

Additional flights have also been scheduled to help stranded travelers.

The airline said it is operating extra services to and from Singapore and Bangkok and is continuing to assess further options to bring back more passengers impacted by the disruptions.