Death toll from Israeli attacks in Lebanon rises to 886

The death toll from Israeli attacks on Lebanon has risen to 886 since the start of Israel's expanded offensive on March 2, the Health Ministry said Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the victims include 111 children and 67 women.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center added in its daily report that the total number of those injured during the same period reached 2,141.

The report also noted a rise in casualties among healthcare workers, with 38 killed and 69 others injured.

Israel continues to carry out airstrikes and attacks on several areas in Lebanon amid escalating tensions along the southern border.