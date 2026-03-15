Zelensky imposes sanctions on 130 individuals, 48 entities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday imposed sanctions on 130 individuals, 48 entities, and 10 Paralympic athletes.

The relevant decree, implementing a decision by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, was published on the presidential website.

"The sanctions package for the military-industrial complex includes 130 individuals and 48 legal entities. Among them are companies involved in the supply of components for the production of satellite navigation equipment of the Kometa series," the decree said.

It also noted that several Iranian citizens were also sanctioned.

A separate decision imposes restrictive measures on 10 Paralympic athletes, whom Ukraine accuses of taking part in the conflict on the Russian side.